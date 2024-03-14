News & Insights

Markets
IEFA

IEFA, RJMG: Big ETF Inflows

March 14, 2024 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, which added 8,000,000 units, or a 0.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IEFA, in morning trading today Sea is up about 1.5%, and Aercap Holdings is lower by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of RJMG, in morning trading today Nvidia is down about 2.7%, and Chipotle Mexican Grill is higher by about 1.8%.

IEFA, RJMG: Big ETF InflowsVIDEO: IEFA, RJMG: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IEFA
RJMG
SE
AER
NVDA
CMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.