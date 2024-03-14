And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of RJMG, in morning trading today Nvidia is down about 2.7%, and Chipotle Mexican Grill is higher by about 1.8%.
VIDEO: IEFA, RJMG: Big ETF Inflows
