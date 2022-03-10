Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 12,600,000 units, or a 8.1% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, which added 700,000 units, for a 38.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IGN, in morning trading today Cisco Systems is off about 1.7%, and Arista Networks is lower by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: IEF, IGN: Big ETF Inflows

