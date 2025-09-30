IDT Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.65, changing hands as low as $52.89 per share. IDT Corp shares are currently trading down about 17.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDT's low point in its 52 week range is $37.45 per share, with $71.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.91.

