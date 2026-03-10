IDT Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - IDT Corp. (IDT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $20.95 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $20.27 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IDT Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.0 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $320.52 million from $303.35 million last year.

IDT Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.95 Mln. vs. $20.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $320.52 Mln vs. $303.35 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.