IDT Corp. Announces Decline In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - IDT Corp. (IDT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $16.90 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $36.80 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IDT Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $19.30 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $316.60 million from $308.80 million last year.

IDT Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.90 Mln. vs. $36.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $316.60 Mln vs. $308.80 Mln last year.

