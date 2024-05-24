News & Insights

IDS Reports Revenue Growth and Turnaround Success

May 24, 2024 — 12:28 pm EDT

Royal Mail (GB:IDS) has released an update.

International Distribution Services plc (IDS), formerly known as Royal Mail, reported a revenue increase to £12,679 million and an operating profit of £26 million after a previous year’s loss of £742 million, signaling a significant turnaround. The company’s parcel delivery arm, GLS, showed robust growth and strategic investment, despite inflationary pressures. Royal Mail is nearing breakeven, driven by a strong second-half performance in letter revenue and parcel recovery, and is proceeding with its modernization plans to enhance service quality and efficiency.

