iDreamSky Partners with Tencent Cloud for AI Game Lab

November 20, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited (HK:1119) has released an update.

iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud to launch a joint innovation laboratory focused on leveraging AI to enhance game development quality and efficiency. This collaboration aims to integrate AI-driven solutions into game development processes, such as AI code assistants and intelligent non-player characters, by combining iDreamSky’s gaming experience with Tencent Cloud’s technological expertise. This partnership highlights iDreamSky’s commitment to advancing game development through innovative technologies.

