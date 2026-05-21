IDR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, IDR's low point in its 52 week range is $12.30 per share, with $54.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.93.
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Also see: Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar
Funds Holding XIFR
Stock DMA
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