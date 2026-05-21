IDR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (Symbol: IDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.83, changing hands as high as $38.77 per share. Idaho Strategic Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDR's low point in its 52 week range is $12.30 per share, with $54.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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