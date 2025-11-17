Idorsia (IDRSF) Price Target Increased by 178.01% to 4.14

The average one-year price target for Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF) has been revised to $4.14 / share. This is an increase of 178.01% from the prior estimate of $1.49 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.41 to a high of $7.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.42% from the latest reported closing price of $2.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idorsia. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDRSF is 0.11%, an increase of 208.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 45.84% to 3,154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,676K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares , representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDRSF by 51.77% over the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 506K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDRSF by 50.46% over the last quarter.

FCGSX - Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund holds 375K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares , representing an increase of 17.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDRSF by 45.16% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 289K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 125K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares , representing a decrease of 875.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDRSF by 87.80% over the last quarter.

