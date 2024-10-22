IDI Acquires Stake in Leak Detection Leader TTK

Institut de Developpement Industriel SA IDI (FR:IDIP) has released an update.

IDI has acquired a minority stake in TTK, a leader in liquid leak detection instruments for critical environments such as data centers, to support TTK’s growth and international expansion. TTK’s proprietary technology and strong export presence position it well in the booming data center market, driven by trends like artificial intelligence.

