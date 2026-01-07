IDEXX Stock Up 64.7% in a Year: What's Driving the Growth?

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has shown remarkable momentum, rallying 64.7% in the last 12 months. The stock has comfortably surpassed the industry’s 2.8% growth and the S&P 500 Composite’s 17.7% gain.

Carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, the pet healthcare innovator continues to demonstrate strong strategic execution, reflected through new business gains, high customer retention levels and solid net price realization. The company’s software solutions are facilitating growth by enhancing clinic workflows and promoting greater utilization of diagnostics.

IDEXX Laboratories, headquartered in Westbrook, ME, serves the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, water testing and dairy sectors. Through its Companion Animal Group (“CAG”) Diagnostics segment, the company offers diagnostic capabilities that meet veterinarians’ diverse needs through a variety of modalities, including in-clinic diagnostic solutions and outside reference laboratory services. IDEXX maintains a broad sales presence across the United States and in key regions globally, including Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe and Latin America.

Favorable Factors Affecting IDEXX

The rally in the company’s share price can be linked to the continued momentum in the CAG Diagnostics business. Diagnostics has remained one of the fastest-growing revenue streams within veterinary clinics, given its role in determining patients’ health and the best treatment path. Over the past few quarters, CAG Diagnostics’ recurring revenue growth has consistently remained above sector growth levels. In the third quarter of 2025, CAG Diagnostics’ recurring revenues grew more than 10% organically, reflecting more than 8% gains in the United States. Internationally, the company had delivered its 11th straight quarter of double-digit installed base growth, along with a significant step-up in the growth of CAG Diagnostics’ recurring revenues across major regions.



Expanding diagnostic frequency in international regions remains an important contributor to growth, elevating the standard of care and expanding the sector opportunity. IDEXX is investing in commercial footprint where customer readiness and growth potential are strongest, and remains on track to grow in three international countries by the start of 2026.

Additionally, the company’s software solutions are driving innovation-driven growth by improving clinic workflows and supporting greater utilization of diagnostics. In the third quarter of 2025, cloud-native PIMS platforms, such as ezyVet and Neo, delivered double-digit installed base growth and witnessed strong adoption among both independent practices and enterprise customers with multi-location groups.

IDEXX’s pet owner engagement application, Vello, continued to expand, with active clinics growing more than 20% sequentially and more than half of PIMS bookings in the quarter adding a Vello subscription. The integration of Vello with IDEXX’s diagnostics and PIMS ecosystem further amplifies its value, making it an increasingly important part of IDEXX's long-term growth engine.

What Concerns IDEXX?

Global macroeconomic conditions, including growing geopolitical complexities, supply-chain disruptions leading to unit cost increases of raw materials, shortages of healthcare staff, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and volatility in capital markets, may adversely impact IDEXX’s results of operations.

A Glance at IDXX’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDEXX’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is expected to increase 21.2% and 11.6% year over year, respectively, to $12.93 and $14.42. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's fiscal 2025 EPS has risen 0.9%.

Revenues for 2025 are projected to grow 9.9% to $4.28 billion, while those for 2026 are expected to reach $4.66 billion, implying an 8.9% increase.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, BrightSpring Health Services BTSG and Quest Diagnostics DGX.

Phibro Animal Healthhas an earnings yield of 7.2% compared with the industry’s 2.5% yield. Shares of the company have surged 92.1% in the past year against the industry’s 3.8% fall. PAHC’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 20.8%.

PAHC carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BrightSpring Health Services, carrying a Zacks Rank #2,has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 53.3% compared with the industry’s 15.5% growth. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 45.1%. BTSG shares have surged 138.6% compared with the industry’s 7.4% growth in the past year.

Quest Diagnostics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an earnings yield of 6% compared with the industry’s 5.6% yield. Shares of the company have jumped 13.9% compared with the industry’s 5.2% growth. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 2.5%.

