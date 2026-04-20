Idexx Laboratories Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Epam Systems

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) has taken over the #113 spot from Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of Idexx Laboratories, Inc. versus Epam Systems, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (IDXX plotted in blue; EPAM plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IDXX vs. EPAM:
IDXX is currently trading off about 1.3%, while EPAM is up about 0.2% midday Monday.
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