(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $248.188 billion, or $3.08 per share. This compares with $216.149 billion, or $2.62 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $1.090 trillion from $954.288 billion last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $248.188 Bln. vs. $216.149 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.08 vs. $2.62 last year. -Revenue: $1.090 Tn vs. $954.288 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 14.29 To $ 14.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.632 M To $ 4.720 M

