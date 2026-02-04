IDEX Issues FY26 Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - IDEX (IEX) said its full year 2026 organic sales are projected to increase 1% to 2% over the prior year. Full year adjusted EPS is expected in a range of $8.15 to $8.35. For the first quarter, the company expects organic sales to increase approximately 1%, and adjusted EPS in a range of $1.73 to $1.78.

For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $128.3 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $123.2 million, or $1.62 per share, last year. Excluding items, IDEX reported adjusted earnings of $157.2 million or $2.10 per share for the period. Revenue rose 4.2% to $899.1 million from $862.9 million last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, IDEX shares are down 0.3 percent to $201.00.

