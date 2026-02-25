IDEX (IEX) Price Target Increased by 13.58% to 229.68

The average one-year price target for IDEX (NYSE:IEX) has been revised to $229.68 / share. This is an increase of 13.58% from the prior estimate of $202.22 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.18% from the latest reported closing price of $208.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,089 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEX. This is an decrease of 181 owner(s) or 14.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEX is 0.21%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 86,498K shares. The put/call ratio of IEX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,693K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,478K shares , representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,227K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares , representing an increase of 46.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 101.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,421K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,255K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 63.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,145K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 12.05% over the last quarter.

