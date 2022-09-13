Markets
IDEX Announces Acquisition Of Muon Group

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) has agreed to acquire micro-precision technology manufacturing company Muon B.V. and its subsidiaries for cash consideration of 700 million euros. Based in the Netherlands, Muon manufactures highly precise flow paths in a variety of materials that enable the movement of various liquids and gases in critical applications for medical technologies, semiconductor, food processing, digital printing and filtration. IDEX expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter.

Muon Group is privately held by Rivean Capital, a European mid-market private equity firm, which acquired the company in 2018.

