Identiv (INVE) Introduces Latest bitse.io 3.0 IoT Platform

Identiv INVE launched bitse.io 3.0, the latest version of its global Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform. This updated solution offers a range of services and features to enhance customer engagement and provide digital security and identification within the IoT ecosystem.

The bitse.io platform facilitates IoT application deployment, aiding swift market entry with its RFID and IoT technologies. The technology allows the users to effortlessly integrate encrypted and tamper-proof tags using top IC chips. The platform's user-friendly interface enables direct tag configuration, eliminating coding requirements and minimizing time and expenses.

The enhanced platform simplifies supply chain management, brand protection and customer engagement. With the new Supply Chain Insights feature, users gain in-depth analytics by seamlessly integrating with enterprise systems, such as ERP, EPCIS and CRM. This integration enables valuable operational insights and strengthens sustainability efforts.

Identiv, Inc. Price and Consensus

Identiv, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Identiv, Inc. Quote

The use of tamper-proof tags based on RFID and IoT chips will enable industries, including healthcare, retail and logistics, to implement the IoT solution. The new upgrade also increases the scale of the market opportunity for Identiv's offerings, hence adding to the future prospects of its Identity segment.

Furthermore, the company gains an advantage through unique designs, technologies and intellectual property in its Identity segment. These assets enable RFID chips' secure digital functions to operate effectively alongside analog components like antennas, power harvesting, data conversion and security measures. The products give Identiv an edge in the healthcare and mobility markets.

INVE has been experiencing gains from securing successful design contracts. Its technical proficiency in intellectual property, ongoing customer interactions and established reputation in the RFID segment position it well in the security market.

However, the company is facing some short-term challenges in the Identity segment due to the postponement of orders in the library, packaging and warehousing, and logistics sectors, leading to delayed shipments.

