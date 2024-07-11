News & Insights

Identiv Inks Strategic Partnership With Omnilert For AI Visual Gun Detection Technology

July 11, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Identiv, Inc. (INVE), a digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), announced Thursday a strategic partnership with Omnilert, a leading provider of AI visual gun detection technology.

Through this partnership, Identiv became a reseller of Omnilert Gun Detect, integrating its advanced gun detection capabilities into the Velocity Vision Ecosystem to significantly enhance safety monitoring across a variety of sites.

These sites include educational institutions, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, retail spaces, manufacturing plants, and more.

The strategic partnership between Identiv and Omnilert addresses the critical need for proactive security measures amid the continued rise in incidents of gun violence in the United States. This integrated solution enhances security through early gun detection and automated emergency response.

