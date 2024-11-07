Identiv, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Identiv, Inc. (INVE):

Earnings: $85.75 million in Q3 vs. -$0.34 million in the same period last year. EPS: $3.62 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.25 per share Revenue: $6.53 million in Q3 vs. $11.73 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.0 - $6.3 Mln

