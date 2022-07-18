IdentityForce Review | Identity Theft

IdentityForce is an identity theft protection service that can alert users whenever their personal information might have been used by someone else fraudulently.

You can monitor some of your data yourself for free (regularly checking your credit report is one example). However, companies like IdentityForce often use software and algorithms that make the process more efficient and thorough. For instance, they can swiftly scan online court records and the dark web, which could be difficult to do by yourself.

Read on for more details on the services IdentityForce offers.

IdentityForce Identity Theft Overview

Pros

<li aria-level="1">Comprehensive online monitoring of personal information and financial accounts</li> <li aria-level="1">Plans include online protection tools like anti-phishing software</li> <li aria-level="1">Mobile app scans your phone for malicious apps, spyware and more</li> <li aria-level="1">All plans include identity theft restoration services and insurance</li>

Cons

<li aria-level="1">Basic package doesn't include credit monitoring</li> <li aria-level="1">Plans are a bit more costly than competitors</li>

IdentityForce monitors your personal and financial information and notifies you if someone else ever uses it fraudulently.

The company’s monitoring services scan the dark web, social media, court records and sex offender registries for your data. You may get additional alerts if someone takes out a payday loan in your name or requests to have your mail redirected to a new address.

Beyond identity theft monitoring, the company offers online safety tools like anti-phishing software and a password manager. Protection is also extended to your mobile devices through the IdentityForce mobile app, which provides access to a virtual private network (VPN). It also scans your phone for malicious apps, suspicious websites and alerts you when you’re about to join an unsecured Wi-Fi connection. It’s available for iOS and Android devices.

IdentityForce’s Services

There are two IdentityForce plans to choose from: UltraSecure ($17.95/month) and UltraSecure+Credit ($23.95/month). Both plans include comprehensive identity theft protection features like dark web monitoring and credit card activity alerts. The plans also include an identity theft insurance policy and personalized identity restoration services.

The main difference between the plans is that the IdentityForce UltraSecure plan doesn’t include credit monitoring. The UltraSecure+Credit, on the other hand, offers daily credit report updates and scores from the three main credit bureaus. It also features a credit score tracker and simulator.

Although these plans are designed for adults, you can add children using the company’s ChildWatch service. For an extra $2.99 a month (per child), it tracks your child’s information across the web and delivers notifications of possible misuse directly to your account dashboard.

IdentityForce also offers family plans. These include the same features as the individual plans but cover two adults and an unlimited number of children under 18. Do note that you must speak with a live agent if you’d like to sign up for this particular program or would like more information on pricing. (You can sign up online for the other plans.)

Finally, note that all its plans offer two months of service for free if you get an annual subscription rather than pay monthly.

What IdentityForce offers

Data monitoring

Advanced fraud monitoring: Get alerts whenever lenders (like banks or credit card companies) request a copy of your credit report.

Change of address monitoring: Alerts you if your USPS mail gets redirected to a new address.

Court records monitoring: Searches online criminal and court records to check if someone else has used your information.

Dark web monitoring and analysis: Tracks your name, Social Security number, driver’s license, phone number, email addresses and more across the dark web. The algorithm then analyzes this data to determine whether you’re at risk or have been the victim of identity theft.

Payday loan monitoring: Notifies you if someone uses your Social Security number to take out a payday or quick cash loan.

Sex offender monitoring: Screens sex offender registries to determine if a perpetrator used your data as their registration information.

Social media monitoring: Flags violent, profane or discriminatory posts to help maintain your social media profiles in check. It’ll also notify you of suspicious activity that could indicate someone hacked your account or impersonated you.

Credit monitoring (only available with UltraSecure+Credit plans)

3-bureau credit monitoring: Tracks credit report changes daily.

3-bureau credit reports and scores: Get access to your reports and scores (based on the VantageScore model) from the main credit agencies.

Credit score tracker: Follow changes in your credit score over months with an easy-to-read graph.

Credit score simulator: Determine how certain financial decisions (like closing a credit card account or paying off a loan) might lower or raise your score.

Timely alerts

Bank and credit card activity: Notifies when there’s a charge, withdrawal or balance transfer that exceeds a dollar amount you set.

Investment account alerts: Notifies you when there’s a deposit, withdrawal, duplicate transaction, or balance transfer related to your 401(K) or brokerage accounts.

Smart SSN tracker: Notifies you if your Social Security number is linked to a name or address that doesn’t belong to you.

Junk mail opt-out: Removes your data from marketing databases.

Identity threat alerts: Checks if your data might have been compromised in a data breach.

Checks if your data might have been compromised in a data breach. Fraud alert reminder: Helps you place fraud alerts on your credit file.

Protection tools

Medical ID fraud protection: Reviews your medical documents to ensure that no one, besides you and your dependents, is using your medical benefits.

Online PC protection tools: Plans include anti-phishing and anti-keylogging software to help protect your data while you surf the web. Anti-phishing software flags scam messages in which someone impersonates a legitimate entity. Anti-keylogging software prevents hackers from recording what you type on your keyboard, including passwords and credit card numbers.

Two-factor authentication: Your IdentityForce account features two-step verification, providing an extra security layer to your password. You’ll receive a one-time code through email, text or phone call after you input your password. You’ll need this code to finish the login process. This can prevent unauthorized individuals from accessing your account.

Mobile attack control: The IdentityForce mobile app scans your mobile devices for malicious apps or websites, spyware and unsecured Wi-Fi connections.

Secure My Network (VPN): The IdentityForce mobile app features a Virtual Private Network (VPN) you can access with any mobile device, which provides a secure internet connection on the go.

Identity recovery services

Lost wallet assistance: Facilitates canceling and replacing credit and debit cards if your wallet is lost or stolen.

Online identity vault: You get an encrypted digital storage system where you can store important documents such as bank statements and medical records.

Password manager: This tool can generate strong passwords for you and test existing ones to determine if they should be updated. It can also encrypt and store multiple passwords so you can access them on the go.

Identity theft insurance: Get up to $1 million to help you recover expenses and lost wages if your identity is stolen.

White-glove family restoration: Experts provide identity restoration services to you or any household member if they were to be victims of identity theft. Services may include completing paperwork or making calls to banks or government agencies.

Deceased family member fraud remediation (available for family plans only): Provides assistance in the event a family-plan member dies and their information is stolen.

Stolen funds replacement: You may get a reimbursement of up to $1 million if identity thieves steal funds from one of your accounts.

What IdentityForce doesn’t offer

Credit monitoring with its basic service plan: Tracking changes in your credit reports is an effective way of catching potential identity fraud. This is why many identity theft protection companies offer credit monitoring even with their most basic plans. IdentityForce, on the other hand, limits this service to its most expensive package (UltraSecure+Credit).

Credit lock: Some identity theft protection services let you lock your credit report directly through their mobile app or website. When a credit lock is active, it prevents lenders from accessing your credit file to open new accounts in your name. IdentityForce doesn’t have a credit lock feature; however, note that the main credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax and Transunion) offer a similar service (credit freezes) for free.

Parental controls: Some companies include parental control features such as content blocking and filtering, screen time limits and browsing history tracking.

Antivirus software: Some identity theft companies offer antivirus software, which can help boost your computers’ cybersecurity tools. While IdentityForce’s mobile app includes some antivirus features, none of the company’s plans offer dedicated antivirus software.

IdentityForce’s Credentials

IdentityForce is mainly regulated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). This agency helps protect consumers from fraud as well as deceptive financial practices or products.

Licenses and Registrations

IdentityForce is owned by TransUnion, one of the three main credit bureaus. TransUnion is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Also, note that the agency is regulated under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), and by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the CFPB.

Awards and Certifications

IdentityForce has won several Stevie Awards for categories such as Favorite New Product and Customer Service Department of the Year. However, note that these awards require companies to submit a nomination and pay an entry fee — meaning not all companies in the market are evaluated.

Third-Party Ratings

IdentityForce has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2007 and has an A+ rating. It has a customer review rating of 1.48 out of 5 based on 23 reviews. Customer representatives have responded to all reviews saying they’ve either tried to contact the customer or that the issue described has been solved.

Regulatory or Legal Actions

We didn’t find regulatory or government legal actions involving IdentityForce.

Please note that, although we try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t claim this information is complete or fully up to date. As always, we recommend you do your own research as well.

IdentityForce’s Accessibility

IdentityForce’s services are available nationwide. It doesn’t have brick-and-mortar locations, but you can reach customer service online or through phone.

Availability

Customers can contact IdentityForce through email, phone or the company’s website. You may also manage your account through the mobile app.

Contact Information

You can contact IdentityForce by calling the member services department at (877) 694-3367, which is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week (excluding major holidays). You can also email memberservices@identityforce.com, complete this form or send a message through the live chat on the website.

IdentityForce customers who believe they’ve been the victim of they’re identity theft victims should contact the team of identity restoration specialists team at (877) 694-3367.

User Experience

According to our research of customer review websites, most customers say that IdentityForce’s service is easy to use and delivers timely alerts.

However, a few are dissatisfied with the company’s customer service. They say they’ve had representatives promise they would receive a callback regarding their issues, only for that call never to arrive. Also, some mention having trouble adding new accounts or services.

However, IdentityForce does answer most, if not all, customer complaints posted on third-party rating websites. Some people have even changed their negative reviews stating the company reached out and helped them solve the problem.

Limitations

IdentityForce’s mobile app has received less-than-stellar reviews. Users say the app has minor bugs that limit its potential and hinder user experience.

For example, some say that badge notifications (the number that appears on top of an app icon) keep showing up even after you’ve checked the app’s alerts.

Another downside is that the company doesn’t offer antivirus software. Although its app does help protect mobile devices (like phones and tablets), most people also have identifiable information on their computers that may be at risk.

IdentityForce’s Customer Satisfaction

Since it’s regulated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), we reviewed the agency’s website for complaints against IdentityForce.

Customer Complaints

IdentityForce has only one complaint in the CFPB’s consumer complaint database. It involved a change to the company’s products or services. The complaint is listed as being closed in a timely manner and with an explanation.

Third-Party Ratings

The BBB lists 23 complaints against IdentityForce since 2019. Most are regarding the company’s customer support, with some customers claiming that they were told they would receive a call back within a specific time but did not receive it.

IdentityForce FAQ

How does IdentityForce work?

Does IdentityForce have a VPN?

Does IdentityForce monitor Social Security numbers?

Does IdentityForce have a password manager?

How We Evaluated IdentityForce Identity Theft

We assessed IdentityForce by comparing it to other ID theft protection companies. We evaluated how much its protection plans cost and the tools and features these included. We also considered customer complaints from the CFPB and third-party rating websites, like the BBB.

Summary of Money’s IdentityForce Review

IdentityForce offers ID theft monitoring plans that can help users assess if their personal information has been exposed to fraudsters. It does this by tracking their name, Social Security number, bank account information and more across the web.

If you’d like to learn more about identity theft protection companies and their features, check out our page on the best identity theft protection services.

