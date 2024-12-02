Identitii Ltd. Issues Shares to Directors as Compensation

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Identitii Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 67 million fully paid ordinary shares, as approved at their annual general meeting. These shares, identified by the ASX code ID8, are being issued to directors as a form of compensation for their services. This move highlights the company’s strategy to incentivize leadership through equity participation.

For further insights into AU:ID8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.