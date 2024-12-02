News & Insights

Stocks

Identitii Ltd. Issues Shares to Directors as Compensation

December 02, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Identitii Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 67 million fully paid ordinary shares, as approved at their annual general meeting. These shares, identified by the ASX code ID8, are being issued to directors as a form of compensation for their services. This move highlights the company’s strategy to incentivize leadership through equity participation.

For further insights into AU:ID8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.