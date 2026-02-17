IDEAYA Biosciences Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$83.27 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$83.27 million, or -$0.94 per share. This compares with -$130.31 million, or -$1.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 55.4% to $10.88 million from $7.00 million last year.

IDEAYA Biosciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$83.27 Mln. vs. -$130.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.94 vs. -$1.49 last year. -Revenue: $10.88 Mln vs. $7.00 Mln last year.

