IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Positive Interim Data From Ongoing Phase 2 Trial Of Darovasertib

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA), Monday announced positive interim data from its ongoing Phase 2 OptimUM-09 trial of darovasertib in the neoadjuvant setting for primary uveal melanoma.

The data, presented at the company's 10-Year Anniversary R&D Day, provided clinical evidence of ocular tumor shrinkage, reduction in radiation doses administered to critical eye structures and, in turn, improved vision with a reduced risk of developing longer-term blindness post-plaque brachytherapy.

Chief Medical Officer Darrin Beaupre noted that the associated radiation reduction observed will likely lead to improvements in vision not only during therapy but post-plaque brachytherapy.

In the pre-market hours, IDYA is trading at $27.77, up 2.25 percent on the Nasdaq.

