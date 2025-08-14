Markets
Ideal Power Q2 Reports Widened Loss

August 14, 2025 — 09:28 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR), a developer and provider of the patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, Thursday reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company reported a net loss of $3.04 million or $0.33 loss per share, an increase from $2.6 millions or $0.31 loss per share during the same period last year.

Operating expenses rose to $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, up from $2.9 million last year, primarily due to increased research and development spending.

IPWR currently trades at $5.2 or 33.44% higher on the NasdaqCM.

