IDCC Rides on Strength in Licensing Business: Will it Persist?

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC has been benefiting from solid momentum in its licensing business. Strong renewals, new agreements and continued traction across smartphone, consumer electronics and video licensing markets are primarily driving this growth.



IDCC reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $205.4 million, which exceeded the top end of management’s guidance. Smartphone annualized recurring revenues reached a record $492 million in the quarter, while total annualized recurring revenues increased 13% year over year to $567.2 million. The company also stated that the total contract value signed since 2021 has reached approximately $4.7 billion, improving long-term revenue visibility and supporting future monetization opportunities.



InterDigital’s licensing momentum is being supported by its “IP-as-a-Service” business model. The company invests heavily in foundational research across wireless, video and AI technologies and monetizes those innovations through patent licensing agreements.



During the quarter, it inked six new agreements, including a renewal with Xiaomi and a new licensing agreement with LG Electronics. The Xiaomi renewal has significantly strengthened IDCC’s position in the smartphone licensing market. IDCC has stated that it now has eight of the top 10 global smartphone manufacturers under license, covering nearly 85% of the market. The company also renewed its agreement with Sony and added new agreements with Buffalo Americas. Apart from smartphones and consumer electronics, InterDigital is witnessing traction in newer verticals such as IoT. It has signed a new IoT patent license agreement with a fintech company in the payments ecosystem.

Other Tech Firms With Licensing Momentum

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM remains one of the strongest IP licensing companies globally through its QTL (Qualcomm Technology Licensing) segment. The company benefits from 5G smartphone royalties, automotive connectivity and IoT licensing. In the second quarter, Qualcomm Technology Licensing (“QTL”) revenues totaled $1.38 billion, up 5% year over year, with QTL EBT margin expanding to 72% from 70%, indicating solid profitability in the licensing business during the quarter.



Nokia Corporation NOK is witnessing healthy momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise, which augurs well for the licensing business. It is poised to benefit from copper and fiber deployments of passive optical networking. Nokia Technologies (reported under Technology Licensees) contributed €385 million ($450.49 million) compared with €369 million in the year-ago quarter. Net sales increased 10% on a constant currency basis, supported by new licensing deals in consumer electronics and multimedia.

IDCC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

IDCC’s shares have gained 22.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 57%.



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From a valuation standpoint, IDCC trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, below the industry average of 33.77.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have declined over the past 60 days.



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IDCC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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