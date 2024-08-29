IDCC to Demonstrate Cutting Edge Video Innovation: Stock to Gain?

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC recently announced that it will demonstrate its leading-edge Video innovations, such as Advanced HDR by Technicolor and the V3C (Video Based Coding) Immersive Platform, at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2024. The IBC 2024 is set to take place in Amsterdam from Sep. 13-16.



The company is set to display its MPEG Visual Volumetric V3C Immersive Platform, a collaborative innovation of IDCC and Philips. The solution enables visualization, testing, and demonstration of volumetric content, and supports real-time V-PCC (Video-based Point Cloud Compression) and MPEG Immersive Video rendering on various devices.



One of the major highlights at IBC will be the Advanced HDR solution. Co-developed with Philips, the technology is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality HDR (High Dynamic Range) content across various devices and markets. At the Ultra HD Forum, IDCC will showcase the benefits of Advanced HDR solutions for different broadcasting standards, including the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) in the United States and Brazil's digital television broadcasting standards, Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão Digital.



In collaboration with its partners Ateme, Fraunhofer and Hisense, InterDigital will also showcase encoder and display solutions that utilize innovative technologies, including Advanced Video Coding, Versatile Video Coding, HDR, Advanced HDR and more.



Moreover, InterDigital will display the use of Advanced HDR in Europe’s live sports events and content distribution in the United States. The solutions efficiently facilitate automatic and tunable conversions of SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) to HDR and vice versa to support all distribution formats. Such features are particularly vital for live sports broadcasts and other emerging use cases where maintaining visual quality across different devices is crucial.

Will IDCC Stock Gain From Steady Technological Innovation?

Demonstration of Advanced HDR and the V3C Immersive Platform not only underscores InterDigital technological leadership but also highlights its capability to deliver state of art video technology to match the evolving trends in the global media and entertainment industry. Volumetric video technology is gaining traction, driven by rising demand for immersive and interactive content. Management’s strong emphasis on innovation and portfolio expansion tailored to current market shifts bodes well for its long-term growth prospects.



The stock has gained 58% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 45.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

InterDigital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.