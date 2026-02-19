IDACORP Sees EPS Growth In FY26 - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, electric utility IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) initiated its earnings guidance for the full year 2026 in a range of $6.25 to $6.45 per share.

The guidance is based on expectation that Idaho Power will use less than $30 million of additional tax credits available under the Idaho regulatory mechanism in 2026. It also assumes normal weather conditions and power supply expenses throughout the year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, IDA is trading on the NYSE at $142.74, up $1.00 or 0.71 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.