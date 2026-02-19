Markets
IDA

IDACORP Sees EPS Growth In FY26 - Update

February 19, 2026 — 06:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, electric utility IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) initiated its earnings guidance for the full year 2026 in a range of $6.25 to $6.45 per share.

The guidance is based on expectation that Idaho Power will use less than $30 million of additional tax credits available under the Idaho regulatory mechanism in 2026. It also assumes normal weather conditions and power supply expenses throughout the year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, IDA is trading on the NYSE at $142.74, up $1.00 or 0.71 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.