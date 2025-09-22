IDACORP Enhances Shareholder Value Through 2.3% Dividend Hike

IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced that its board of directors has approved a 2.3% increase in its quarterly dividend rate. The new dividend rate will be 88 cents per share (compared with the previous dividend of 86 cents). The dividend declaration, ex-dividend, record, and payable dates will be announced during the fourth quarter of 2025.



This increase resulted in an annualized dividend of $3.52 per share compared with the previous level of $3.44. The company aims to adjust its target payout ratio to 50-60% of earnings. Its current dividend yield is 2.74%, higher than the Zacks S&P 500 composite's average of 1.1%.



Since 2011, the board of directors has authorized an annual dividend increase, resulting in a 193% total dividend increase and a 7.4% compound annual dividend growth rate. More details relating to IDACORP’s dividend are available here.

Can IDACORP Continue to Increase Dividends?

IDACORP’s regulated electric operations in Idaho generate a relatively stable and growing income stream due to an expanding customer base. During the past 12 months, ended June 30, 2025, IDA’s subsidiary Idaho Power’s customer base improved 2.5% year over year. This trend is expected to continue as improving economic conditions in its service territories attract more customers.



Idaho Power expects capital expenditure in the range of $1-$1.1 billion in 2025, $1.25-$1.35 billion in 2026 and $3.1-$3.6 billion during 2027-2029. The strong capital expenditure will further strengthen the company’s infrastructure and expand operations, and allow it to serve a wider customer base.



IDA is reinvesting carefully in Idaho Power's growth while efficiently managing earnings per share (EPS) dilution. During this reinvestment phase, the company continues to expect its dividend and EPS growth rates to be decoupled.



IDACORP’s potential for expansion and improvement indicates that management will have the funds to continue its shareholder-friendly initiatives in the future.

Utilities’ Legacy of Dividend Payment

Companies involved in utility services generally have stable operations and earnings. Consistent performance, regulated returns and the ability to generate cash flows allow utilities to reward shareholders with regular dividends.



In the past few months, New Jersey Resources NJR, MDU Resources MDU and The Southern Company SO have raised their quarterly dividend rate by 5.6%, 7.7% and 2.8%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for New Jersey Resources’ fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.28 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 12%. NJR’s current dividend yield is 3.81%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDU Resources’ 2025 earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. MDU’s current dividend yield is 3.45%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Southern Company’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.27 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. SO’s current dividend yield is 3.21%.

IDA Stock’s Price Performance

In the past six months, IDACORP’s shares have risen 9.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IDA’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





