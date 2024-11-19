News & Insights

ID Holdings Partners with BBSec to Boost Cybersecurity

November 19, 2024 — 02:53 am EST

ID Holdings Corporation (JP:4709) has released an update.

ID Holdings Corporation has announced a strategic partnership with BroadBand Security, Inc. to enhance and expand their cybersecurity services. This collaboration aims to leverage both companies’ strengths in security solutions, creating new business opportunities and improving service offerings. By combining their expertise, the partnership seeks to drive business growth and offer comprehensive security services to their customers.

