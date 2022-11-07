ICU Medical Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ICU Medical (ICUI):

Earnings: -$13.2 million in Q3 vs. $31.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.55 in Q3 vs. $1.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ICU Medical reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.46 per share Revenue: $597.9 million in Q3 vs. $336.1 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 to $6.80

