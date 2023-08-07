ICU Medical Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ICU Medical (ICUI):

Earnings: -$9.9 million in Q2 vs. -$7.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q2 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ICU Medical reported adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.60 per share Revenue: $549.3 million in Q2 vs. $561.0 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 to $6.85

