ICU Medical Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ICU Medical (ICUI):

Earnings: -$39.5 million in Q1 vs. -$9.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.63 in Q1 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ICU Medical reported adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.82 per share Revenue: $566.7 million in Q1 vs. $568.6 million in the same period last year.

