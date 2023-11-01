ICSH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: ICSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.22, changing hands as low as $50.17 per share. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ICSH's low point in its 52 week range is $49.85 per share, with $50.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.18.
