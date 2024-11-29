News & Insights

ICOP S.p.A. Highlights Growth at Milan Conference

November 29, 2024 — 11:18 am EST

I.CO.P. S.p.A. (IT:ICOP) has released an update.

ICOP S.p.A., a leader in underground engineering, is set to participate in the ‘Mid & Small Conference 2024’ in Milan, engaging with institutional investors to showcase its financial achievements and strategic growth plans. The company, known for its expertise in special foundations and microtunneling, continues to strengthen its presence in European markets.

