Icon Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) executives used the company’s latestearnings callto address the results of an accounting investigation, outline fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 performance, and provide guidance for 2026 amid what management described as near-term revenue and margin headwinds.

Chief Executive Officer Barry Balfe said the company had completed an investigation into “certain accounting practices and controls” that began in October 2025 after management raised concerns with the audit committee. Balfe said the review was conducted by external legal counsel with support from forensic and technical accounting advisers.

Investigation Finds Revenue Timing Issues

Balfe said the investigation determined that from the third quarter of 2023 through the fourth quarter of 2024, improper adjustments were made to clinical services revenue. He said the issue affected the timing of revenue recognition, “though not the quantum.”

The company also identified errors in certain inputs related to revenue recognition, including estimated cost to complete, assessment of realizable value and certain manual adjustments tied to clinical trial services contracts. Balfe said those issues covered the same period and extended into 2025. ICON also identified presentation issues with unbilled and unearned revenue, where eligible contract assets and liabilities were not fully identified for offset.

According to Balfe, the issues resulted in an overstatement of $65 million, or 0.8% of full-year 2023 revenue, and $93 million, or 1.1% of full-year 2024 revenue. He said there was no impact on customers or reported cash flow.

The investigation also identified material weaknesses in ICON’s internal controls over financial reporting. Chief Financial Officer Nigel Clerkin said the company’s remediation plan is focused on organizational and personnel changes, revised revenue recognition policies and procedures, training, and enhanced controls over manual adjustments. He said those actions are underway and will be implemented in 2026.

Bookings Improve as Cancellations Decline

Balfe said ICON saw stronger commercial performance in the fourth quarter, including a low double-digit increase in order proposal win rates across the business. Gross bookings were $3.2 billion, while net bookings were $2.9 billion, up 19% year over year. The company reported a book-to-bill ratio of 1.36 times.

Balfe said cancellations were $365 million in the quarter, down from elevated levels in the second and third quarters of 2025. He also said biotech win rates improved by five percentage points sequentially, describing the increase as a priority he had previously outlined.

Clerkin said ICON modified its cancellation policy so quarterly cancellation amounts now include in-period contract cancellation notifications from customers as well as studies management identifies as at risk for cancellation. The change resulted in an approximately $3.9 billion adjustment to backlog as of Oct. 1, 2025. Balfe said less than 4% of that adjustment came from awards made in 2025, while more than 75% related to 2023 or earlier.

Fourth-Quarter Results Pressured by Pass-Through Revenue and Estimate Changes

Clerkin said fourth-quarter revenue was $2.1 billion, up 2.5% from the prior year and 1.3% from the third quarter. He said full-year 2025 revenue was $5 billion, an increase of 0.8% over 2024.

Fourth-quarter revenue came in about $100 million above the expectations underlying ICON’s prior guidance midpoint, Clerkin said. He attributed the upside mainly to pass-through revenue that was more than $150 million higher than anticipated. However, he said direct fee revenue was $17 million lower than previously expected due to updates to cost-to-complete estimates following the investigation.

Balfe said changes to cost-to-complete and realizable value estimates in ICON’s full-service business affected earnings by more than $50 million in the quarter. Clerkin said those changes had a significant impact on adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings per share.

Adjusted gross margin was 23.7% in the fourth quarter and 27.1% for the full year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $327.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $455.9 million in the year-earlier period.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA was $1.53 billion, or 18.6% of revenue, compared with $1.67 billion, or 20.4% of revenue, in 2024.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.52 in the fourth quarter, compared with $3.86 a year earlier and $3.20 in the third quarter.

Full-year adjusted earnings per share were $12.53, compared with $13.37 in 2024.

On a GAAP basis, Clerkin said fourth-quarter income from operations was $207.8 million, or 9.8% of revenue. GAAP net income was $149.2 million, or $1.93 per diluted share. For the full year, GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.90, compared with $8.90 in 2024.

ICON generated $174.8 million in free cash flow in the fourth quarter and $862 million for the full year. At year-end, the company had $647.3 million in cash and $3.4 billion in debt, leaving net debt of $2.8 billion. Clerkin said ICON repurchased $750 million of shares during the year at an average price of $167 per share.

2026 Guidance Reflects Revenue and Margin Headwinds

ICON guided for 2026 revenue of $7.85 billion to $8.15 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $10 to $11. Balfe said the ranges reflect “appropriately conservative estimates” and expected improvement through the year, particularly in earnings.

The guidance includes the divestiture of Symphony Health, which Balfe said affects full-year revenue by about 2%. Clerkin said the midpoint of revenue guidance implies a roughly 3% reported revenue decline, including an approximately 1% foreign exchange tailwind. On a constant-currency basis, he said revenue would decline about 4%, split roughly between the Symphony Health divestiture and underlying organic decline.

Clerkin said the midpoint of the guidance implies adjusted EBITDA of about $1.3 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 16.5% for 2026. He said first-quarter EBITDA margin is expected to be broadly similar to the fourth quarter of 2025, with improvement through the year.

Portfolio Moves and AI Strategy

Balfe said ICON has reallocated investment toward laboratory services, including increased automation and the addition of more than 100 biomarker assays. The company also expanded its early-phase clinical footprint with a new purpose-built Phase I clinic in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 130 beds, along with satellite outpatient centers in Houston and Lawrence, Kansas.

ICON also announced a partnership with Advarra to integrate ICON technology with Advarra systems across research sites. Balfe said the partnership is intended to improve trial execution, study startup and patient recruitment.

Balfe said ICON completed the divestiture of Symphony Health to HealthVerity, while retaining access to an expanded pool of healthcare data assets. He said the move supports ICON’s real-world data strategy while allowing the company to reallocate capital to priority growth areas.

On artificial intelligence, Balfe said ICON is focused on building an “intelligence layer” across the trial lifecycle, using AI-enabled automation for high-volume processes, and developing domain-specific agents embedded in clinical trial workflows. He acknowledged that AI could dilute some revenue streams over time, but said the opportunities are likely to offset those risks.

Balfe said 2026 will be a year of navigating near-term headwinds, but added that bookings momentum, pipeline quality and the maturation of key partnerships give management confidence in accelerating growth as ICON moves toward 2027.

About Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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