ICON Plc Issues FY24 Guidance - Quick Facts

January 09, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - ICON plc, (ICLR) said, for the full year 2024, revenue is expected to be in the range of $8.40 billion - $8.80 billion, representing growth of 3.2% - 8.1%, and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $14.50 - $15.30, representing growth of 13.5% - 19.8%, over 2023 revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance midpoints, respectively.

With respect to full year 2023, the company reaffirmed current guidance of revenue in the range of $8.07 billion - $8.21 billion and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $12.63 - $12.91.

