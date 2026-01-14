Icon Energy (ICON) Price Target Increased by 400.00% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Icon Energy (NasdaqCM:ICON) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is an increase of 400.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 290.80% from the latest reported closing price of $2.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icon Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICON is 0.00%, an increase of 531.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 199.33% to 122K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yorkville Advisors Global holds 45K shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 45K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 28K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 2K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICON by 56.85% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 216.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICON by 95.33% over the last quarter.

