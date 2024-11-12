News & Insights

Icom Incorporated Faces Profit Decline Amid Stable Financials

November 12, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Icom Incorporated (JP:6820) has released an update.

Icom Incorporated reported a slight dip in net sales and a significant decline in profits for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year. Despite the challenging financial performance, the company maintains a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 91%, indicating financial stability.

