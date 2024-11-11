News & Insights

iCollege Ltd. Boosts Stake in NextEd Group

November 11, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

iCollege Ltd. (AU:NXD) has released an update.

iCollege Ltd. has announced a significant change in its substantial holding, with Angus William Johnson and AWJ Family Pty Ltd increasing their voting power in NextEd Group Limited from 6.5% to 9.4%. This shift in shareholder dynamics could potentially influence the strategic direction of NextEd, sparking interest among investors looking to capitalize on evolving market positions.

