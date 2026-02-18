ICL Posts Loss In Q4

Markets
(RTTNews) - ICL (ICL) reported fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $73 nmillion compared to profit of $70 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.06, compared to profit of $0.06. Adjusted EBITDA was $380 million, up 10% from last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.09, up 13% from $0.08. Consolidated sales were $1.70 billion, up 6% from $1.60 billion, previous year.

For 2026, the company expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be between $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, ICL shares are down 4.50 percent to $5.52.

