ICL Group Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.38, changing hands as high as $5.39 per share. ICL Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.30 per share, with $7.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.