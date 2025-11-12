Markets
ICL

ICL Group Ltd Q3 Sales Increase

November 12, 2025 — 05:07 pm EST

(RTTNews) - ICL Group Ltd (ICL) reported earnings for third quarter of $115 million

The company's earnings came in at $115 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $113 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ICL Group Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $124 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $1.85 billion from $1.75 billion last year.

ICL Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $115 Mln. vs. $113 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.85 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.

RTTNews
