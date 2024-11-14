Ichigo Hotel REIT’s Strategic Asset Restructuring

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corp. (JP:3463) has released an update.

Ichigo Hotel REIT is restructuring its portfolio by acquiring The OneFive Marine Fukuoka and Nest Hotel Hakata Ekimae, while selling the Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi. These strategic moves aim to optimize their asset management and leverage potential market opportunities, reflecting Ichigo Hotel’s proactive approach in the real estate investment sector.

