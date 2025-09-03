ICFI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.23, changing hands as high as $100.95 per share. ICF International Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICFI's low point in its 52 week range is $75.91 per share, with $179.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.96.

