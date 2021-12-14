ICF (ICFI) Agrees to Purchase Creative Systems and Consulting

ICF International, Inc. ICFI yesterday announced that it will acquire IT modernization and digital transformation solutions provider Creative Systems and Consulting (Creative). The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and financial terms have been kept under wraps.

Established in 2010 and currently employing around 270 professionals, Creative is an expert in planning, designing and managing SaaS environments through human-centered design and, Development, Security and Operations approaches.

How Will ICFI Benefit?

With complementary capabilities, the addition of Creative expands ICF’s federal IT modernization/digital transformation capabilities with leading Salesforce and Microsoft implementation teams.

The acquisition is expected to generate around $60 million revenues in 2021 and help ICFI maintain a revenue growth rate in the mid-teens in 2022. It is anticipated to be slightly accretive to ICF's GAAP EPS in 2022.

“We expect this acquisition to provide significant opportunities for revenue synergies over time as ICF now will offer leading practices supporting the most highly adopted low-code/no-code platforms in the federal government,” stated John Wasson, chairman and chief executive officer of ICF.

ICF’s shares have had an impressive run on the bourse in the past year. The company’s shares have appreciated 31.9% compared with the 29.8% rally of the industry it belongs to and 0.7% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

