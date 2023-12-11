ICF Awarded $78 Mln Task Order By USDA

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has awarded a $78 million task order to ICF International, Inc. (ICFI), in partnership with Xentity Corp, to modernize wildfire management services and applications.

The task order has been awarded under ICF's General Services Administration's (GSA) IT Schedule, with ICF as the team lead.

The project has a term of seven years, including a one-year base and six 12-month option periods.

The ICF team will be using their expertise to modernize the Fire and Aviation Management Enterprise Geospatial Portal (EGP), a vital resource for standardized geospatial information on wildfire activities.

The team will create a seamless, scalable solution, "EGP Next Gen," that will empower the wildland fire community to swiftly make data-driven decisions in a mission-critical environment, and will be using a human-centered design approach to achieve this goal.

This project follows the recent announcement of a $30 million blanket purchase agreement by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which also drew on ICF's extensive disaster management and climate expertise.

