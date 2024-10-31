I.Ceram SA Faces Revenue Drop and Restructuring Plans

I.CERAM SA (FR:ALICR) has released an update.

I.Ceram SA reported a 46% decline in revenue for the first half of 2024, attributed to the loss of certification for key products, while operating losses grew despite cost-cutting measures. The company is focusing on advancing antibiotic-loaded ceramic implants and is in the process of judicial recovery, with a restructuring plan due in November. Listed on Euronext Growth, I.Ceram is leveraging its innovative bioceramic technologies to drive future growth.

