News & Insights

Stocks

I.Ceram SA Faces Revenue Drop and Restructuring Plans

October 31, 2024 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

I.CERAM SA (FR:ALICR) has released an update.

I.Ceram SA reported a 46% decline in revenue for the first half of 2024, attributed to the loss of certification for key products, while operating losses grew despite cost-cutting measures. The company is focusing on advancing antibiotic-loaded ceramic implants and is in the process of judicial recovery, with a restructuring plan due in November. Listed on Euronext Growth, I.Ceram is leveraging its innovative bioceramic technologies to drive future growth.

For further insights into FR:ALICR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.