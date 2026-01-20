ICE Unveils Plans for 24/7 Trading of Tokenized Securities

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, came into the news on Jan. 19 after announcing plans to develop a platform that would allow round-the-clock trading of tokenized securities. The initiative marks a significant step toward integrating blockchain technology into traditional financial market infrastructure and reflects growing interest in digital assets among established exchanges.

The proposed platform is designed to enable continuous trading and settlement of securities represented as digital tokens on a blockchain. By moving beyond conventional trading hours, ICE, part of the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry, aims to align capital markets more closely with the always-on nature of digital asset markets, potentially improving market access and liquidity for global participants. Tokenization could also streamline post-trade processes by reducing settlement times and operational complexity.

ICE’s initiative highlights a growing trend among large financial institutions to examine blockchain-driven solutions. As regulators work to define rules for digital securities, established exchanges such as ICE are positioning themselves to help shape compliant models for issuing, trading and settling tokenized assets.

While the project is still in development, it signals ICE’s intent to future-proof its business by adapting to evolving investor preferences and technological change. The announcement also highlights how traditional market operators are increasingly viewing blockchain not as a competing system, but as an infrastructure layer that can enhance transparency, efficiency and accessibility.

The plan places ICE at the forefront of efforts to bridge conventional equity markets with emerging digital asset ecosystems, a move that could influence how global exchanges operate in the coming years.

Over the past 12 months, ICE’s shares have jumped 16.7% compared with a 15.2% rise for its Zacks sub-industry. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE and CME Group Inc. CME, two of its peers from the same industry, have moved 40.5% and 20.1%, respectively, in the same period. While CBOE has a Zacks #2 (Buy), both ICE and CME carry a #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.