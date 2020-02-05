ICE To Acquire Bridge2 Solutions

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) said that it has agreed to acquire Bridge2 Solutions, a provider of loyalty solutions for merchants and consumers. The terms of the deal was not disclosed.

Following the completion of the transaction, Bakkt, a majority-owned subsidiary of ICE, plans to acquire Bridge2 Solutions from ICE using proceeds from Bakkt's Series B round of funding.

