ICE Crackdowns Spark Surge in De-Escalation Tech Stocks

Federal immigration enforcement is back in the headlines—and so is the growing market for non-lethal law enforcement tools designed to enable safer arrests.

As U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ramps up operations in cities like Los Angeles, demand is increasing for de-escalation technology that enables officers to detain non-compliant individuals without resorting to force. This shift is fueling investor interest in public safety tech stocks, with companies like Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) seeing notable gains.

Why ICE Raids Are Driving Interest in De-Escalation Tools

ICE field agents now face more complex situations on the ground, as public protests and resistance during immigration enforcement actions increase. In these tense scenarios—where individuals refuse to comply but are not armed—traditional compliance tools like Tasers or batons can create legal and political risks.

That’s where Wrap Technologies’ BolaWrap 150 comes in. The handheld device launches a Kevlar tether up to 25 feet, safely entangling a person’s arms or legs without causing pain or injury. This makes it ideal for ICE operations in unpredictable urban environments.

In recent days, Wrap Technologies’ stock surged more than 16%, as investors anticipate greater adoption of BolaWrap in both federal and local law enforcement agencies.

“The demand for tools that can safely detain non-compliant individuals without resorting to lethal or high-force methods is likely to grow,” the company said in a recent statement.

Supreme Court Ruling Provides Legal Tailwind

A recent Supreme Court decision, Gonzalez v. Trevino, has further boosted the sector. The ruling extends qualified immunity protections to federal officers who use non-lethal force in the course of their duties. This legal clarity makes it easier for agencies to adopt tools like BolaWrap without fear of liability.

“The BolaWrap does not rely on inflicting pain or electrical current,” Wrap Technologies emphasized. “This makes it a politically viable solution in an era of growing scrutiny around law enforcement practices.”

For agencies weighing new non-lethal options, this ruling lowers legal barriers and adds momentum to the adoption of de-escalation technology.

Federal Budgets Could Fuel the Next Wave of Growth

ICE and other agencies within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) typically increase equipment spending when enforcement activity intensifies. Analysts expect future federal budgets to include expanded allocations not only for body cameras and tactical gear but also for non-lethal compliance tools.

Though Wrap Technologies has yet to announce direct federal contracts, its BolaWrap devices are already used by over 1,000 U.S. law enforcement agencies, positioning the company well for potential government procurement.

